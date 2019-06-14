IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced Result

JEE advanced 2019 result released on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2019: Kartikey Gupta is the All India Topper in JEE Advanced exam this year. IIT Roorkee has released the result for the JEE Advanced 2019 exam which was conducted on May 27, 2019. The website, however, has crashed because of the heavy traffic and several students are facing issues while trying to access their JEE Advanced results.

The exam was conducted in computer-based mode. The JEE Advanced exam constitutes two papers, exam for which were conducted in two shifts. The result is prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks in both the papers. The counseling and seat allocation will be done on the basis of All India Rank and category rank of a candidate.

The JEE Advanced rank list has been prepared only for candidates who appeared for both paper 1 and paper 2. A candidate's aggregate marks in Physics is the sum of marks scored in physics section in paper 1 and paper 2. The aggregate marks in Chemistry and Mathematics have been calculated similarly. The aggregate marks in JEE Advanced is the aggregate of the marks in all three sections. Rank List has been prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks.

In case of same marks scored by two or more candidates, candidates having higher positive marks will be awarded higher rank.

If the first rule does not apply then, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics. If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Physics. If there is a tie even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

JEE Advanced Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required information.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Apart from the IITs, the following institutes have also used JEE Advanced ranks in the past for admission,

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli

Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam

Students will, however, need to contact these institutes separately for more information on admission process.

Click here for more Education News