Delhi Government Starts Free Entrance Coaching In Schools

Delhi government ropes in private agency for free coaching in schools

Delhi government has roped in a private agency to start a free-of-cost support to train government school students for NEET and JEE entrance exams, as part of an everlasting social impact activity. As per the agreement between the Delhi government and Career Launcher, a competitive exam-prep organisation, special crash courses have been launched to train aspirants for NEET and JEE entrance exams. These students are currently studying under science stream in class 12th in Delhi Government schools.

The company also organized a special training session for the Delhi Government school teachers to help facilitate the students' access and learning.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi tweeted about the initiative, acknowledging the special guidance provided to Delhi Government school students by the company.

"Since 2015, the number of students getting selected in IIT-JEE have risen from 40-50 to over 300 selections today. This has been the result of constant hard work of the teachers and students of Delhi government schools. We thank Career Launcher and welcome them in building upon this success," said Mr Sisodia.

The students will get 130 hours of training, spanning all the four key subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The classes, held during after-school hours, from 7 pm to 10 pm, commenced January 21, 2019.

In another development yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid foundation stone for construction of 11,000 new classrooms in over 200 government schools in Delhi. This is the second phase of infrastructure expansion by the Delhi government after construction of 8,000 new classrooms between 2015 and 2018.

"Building infrastructure isn't rocket science, but the way how confidence has been instilled in the teachers of Delhi government schools, through exposures at the most reputed institutes of the world like Cambridge, Oxford and Harvard," Mr Kejriwal said.

"It''s unbelievable that 300-350 students of Delhi government schools got through IIT-JEE last year. I am from IIT, I know the hard work it takes," he added.

