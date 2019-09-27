JEE Main 2020 Registration Ends Next Week

JEE Main 2020: Apply online till September 30

JEE main 2020 registration will end on September 30. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website jeemain.nic.in. Meanwhile the option to remove image discrepancy has been activated on the official website. The JEE main will be held between January 6 and January 11. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE main, which is a screening cum eligibility test for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technological institutes in the country.

Apply Online

JEE main is held twice a year. The second edition of the JEE main 2020 will be held in April, between April 3 and April 9, and application process would begin in February.

In its second year of conducting the exam, NTA has introduced major changes in the JEE main pattern.

This year a new paper has been introduced for entry to B.Planning courses. Now, students have the choice to appear for Paper 1 meant for B.Tech., Paper 2 meant for B.Arch., and Paper 3 meant for B.Planning. Students can appear for all three, any two, or just one paper, as per their choice and convenience.

Starting this year, JEE main would have 75 questions in the BTech paper. Out of these 75 questions, 60 would be entirely MCQ (multiple choice question) based. For the other 15 questions the answers have to be filled as numerical values. The MCQs will have negative marking in cases where candidate marks a wrong answer, there is no negative marking for the other questions.

The architecture (B.Arch) paper would have 77 questions instead of 81. There would be two questions in the drawing test. The total mark in the exam would be 400. The drawing test would have a total of 100 marks instead of 70.

The planning paper (B.Planning) would have 100 questions in total and maximum marks of 400. Apart from the Mathematics and Aptitude Test, the paper would also have 25 planning based objective questions.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.