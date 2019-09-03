Major Changes In JEE Main 2020 Pattern

JEE Main 2020 Pattern Discussed Here

The B.Tech paper of JEE Main will have 75 questions this year. The question paper has been abridged by 15 questions and 60 marks this time. However the per question weightage remains the same.

The question paper which was entirely MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) based, till last year, will now have 15 questions, 5 each from Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, where candidates "will have answer to be filled as numerical value" reads the exam notification. Rest of the questions will be MCQ based.

While the MCQs will have negative marking in cases where candidate marks a wrong answer, there is no negative marking for the other questions.

Apart from the pattern of the B.Tech paper, many other changes have also been introduced in JEE main this year.

In the architecture (B.Arch) paper there would be 77 questions instead of 81. There would be two questions in the drawing test. The total mark in the exam would be 400. The drawing test would have a total of 100 marks instead of 70.

The planning paper (B.Planning) would have 100 questions in total and maximum marks of 400. Apart from the Mathematics and Aptitude Test, the paper would also have 25 planning based objective questions.

In continuance to the changes, the agency has also notified changes in tie-resolving norms. This year onwards, having lesser number of negative responses in the paper can fetch a candidate good rank in case there is a tie. Other criteria like mathematics score, physics score, chemistry score will be followed, in the same order, along with the age criteria. In case all the above rules fail to resolve the tie, candidate older in age would be given higher rank.

JEE main 2020 notification is out for the January exam and the registration process has also begun. The exam is scheduled for January and for the second consecutive year it will be helmed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

JEE main is held twice a year. This year, the exam will be held between January 6 and January 11 and between April 3 and April 9.

