JEE Main 2020: Apply Online At Jeemain.nic.in

The JEE main will be held between January 6 and January 11

JEE main 2020 application forms will be available 11 am onwards today. Interested candidates can register for the exam online at jeemain.nic.in by filling the application form. The online registration window will be open till September 30.

Apply Online (Direct link for the registration will be available at 11 am)

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE main, which is a screening cum eligibility test for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technological institutes in the country.

JEE main is held twice, in January and April, and this is the second year since this pattern was adopted. The best of two scores will be considered for merit list, ranking and admission. In the last year 72% of the candidates took both the exams.

The January exam of JEE main 2020 will be held between January 6 and January 11. The second edition of the JEE main 2020 will be held in April, between April 3 and April 9, and application process would begin in February.

The exam for BE, BTech is computer based and the architecture paper is held on paper and pen. The medium of question paper will be English, Hindi and Gujarati.

"For appearing in the JEE (Main) examination there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed class 12th / equivalent examination in 2018, 2019 or appearing in 2020 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) examination - 2020," reads the notice released by the NTA.

The results of this JEE main will be declared by January 31.

