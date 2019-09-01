JEE Main 2020 Application Begins Tomorrow. Details Here

JEE Main notification and application details will be available at jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the online application process for JEE Main January 2020 exams tomorrow. The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main January 2020 application link will be activated on the official website and candidates will be allowed to register for the exam which is being held as a screening-cum-eligibility test for engineering and technological institutes in the country. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main January 2020 till September 30, 2019. The registration details, notification and registration link will be available at jeemain.nic.in, the official website of the exam. The exam will be conducted between January 6, 2020 and January 11, 2020.

JEE Main January 2020: Important points to know

Here are 10 important points every candidates should know about JEE Main 2020 exam:

1. The notification and application details will be available at jeemain.nic.in

2. Last date for submitting JEE Main 2020 January exam application is September 20, 2019.

3. The eligibility, exam pattern and other details will be released in the official notification of the exam.

4. The admit cards for JEE Main 2020 January exam is expected to be released on December 6, 2019.

5. JEE Main 2020 syllabus is available online. Check here

6. The exams for this JEE Main edition will be held in January first and second weeks.

7. JEE Main 2020 January exam results will be released by January 31, 2020.

8. More than 2 lakh candidates will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced.

9. The application process for the April 2020 JEE Main exam will begin on February 7 and conclude on March 7, 2019.

10. NTA has established a countrywide network of Test Practice Centres (TPCs) across India for JEE aspirants to familiarise themselves with the exam.

