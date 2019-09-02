JEE Main 2020 Registration Date Deferred

JEE Main 2020: Apply Online From September 3

In a fresh notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that registration for the JEE main 2020 has been deferred by a day. "The aspiring candidates of JEE (Main) - 2020 are informed that the Online Submission of Application form of January JEE (Main) - 2020 will start from 3rd September 2019," the notice released by the agency reads.

JEE Main 2020 Syllabus

The JEE main is a screening cum eligibility test for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technological institutes in the country. NTA conducts the exam twice a year. The best score obtained by the candidates is considered for admission. In the last exam 72% of the candidates took both the exams.

JEE Main 2020: 10 Important Points For Candidates

The exam will be held between January 6, 2020 and January 11, 2020. The admit cards would be released in December.

Previous Year JEE Main Question Paper

The second edition of the JEE main 2020 will be held in April and application process would begin in February.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.