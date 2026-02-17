JEE Main Session 1 Result: Twin Brothers From Odisha Score Identical Percentiles

JEE Main Result Toppers 2026: This year's JEE Mains examination, conducted for admission to engineering programmes at top institutes including the IITs, witnessed several exceptional performances. As many as 12 students secured a perfect 100 percentile, twin brothers stood out for achieving identical scores in the highly competitive exam.

Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar, Odisha appeared for the BE/BTech paper together and ended up securing the same percentile.

Healthy Competition, Improved Performance

The twin brothers have been living in Kota, Rajasthan, along with their mother, who left her job to support their preparation. Mahroof said that healthy competition between the two played a key role in improving their performance. He added that he now aims to crack JEE Advanced and pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

"Since the beginning, we studied together and cleared our doubts together. We motivated each other whenever the results did not go well. This led to healthy competition and improved performance. We belong to Bhubaneswar, Odisha. My mother currently lives with us. She left her job to stay with us and support our preparation. I now aim to crack JEE Advanced and pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay. Ultimately, I plan to become an IAS officer," Mahroof said.

Same Study Time

Masroor said that he and his brother always studied at the same time, which helped them learn a great deal from each other.

"I have been in Kota since Class 10 and have been preparing using coaching materials for the last three years under the guidance of my teachers. I have always stayed motivated, which helped me score well in JEE Main. We studied together and followed the same study schedule. We motivated each other and learned a lot from one another," Masroor said.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Twin Brothers Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar have got the same score in several exams, including the JEE-Main 2026 Session 1 examination.



The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The test was held in two shifts daily:

Morning shift: 9 AM to 12 Noon

Afternoon shift: 3 PM to 6 PM