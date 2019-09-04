Now Separate Paper In JEE Main For Admission To B.Planning

JEE Main 2020: Now there will be a separate paper for admission to B.Planning course

National Testing Agency (NTA), yesterday, began receiving application for JEE Main exam online. Along with opening the application window, the agency also announced some vital changes in the exam pattern for the JEE Main exam.

JEE Main exam was last year converted from once-a-year exam to twice-a-year exam, all to accommodate and give another chance to students who may not be able to give their best performance while sitting for the exam the first time.

In its second year of conducting the exam, NTA has increased the number of papers in JEE Main from two to three.

Earlier, JEE Main was conducted only for two papers. Paper 1 was meant for students who wished to take admission to B.Tech. courses and Paper 2 was meant for students who wished to take admission in B.Arch. or B.Planning courses offered by any NIT, IIIT, or Centrally-funded Technical Institute.

NTA has introduced a new paper meant for entry to B.Planning courses. Now, students have the choice to appear for Paper 1 meant for B.Tech., Paper 2 meant for B.Arch., and Paper 3 meant for B.Planning. Students can appear for all three, any two, or just one paper, as per their choice and convenience.

Paper 2, meant for B.Arch., will have three parts in the question paper. Part I, Mathematics, and Part II , Aptitude Test, will be computer-based and Part III, Drawing Test, will be pen-paper based.

In case of Paper 3, meant for B.Planning, first two parts of the question paper will be same as that of B.Arch.. Part III of the question paper will have planning based questions. The entire paper will be conducted in computer-based mode.

With the bifurcation of papers for B.Arch. and B.Planning entrance, students must be wondering which paper to select and which to leave and if it would be prudent to appear for both the papers. Experts say that it should all depend on a student's career objectives. B.Arch. is a 5-year duration course and B.Planning is a 4-year duration course. Both, though related to planning, deal with slightly different aspects. While an Architect deals with one building at a time, a planner is concerned with planning the layout of a complex or a city.

Students, while filling their application form, should also consider the institutes which offer B.Arch. and which offer B.Planning programme.

