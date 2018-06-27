JAC 12th Result 2018: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result Today; Check Live Updates

JAC 12th result 2018 for arts stream students will be released today. Follow live updates here.

Education | | Updated: June 27, 2018 11:09 IST
New Delhi: 

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the result for class 12 Arts stream students today. The result will be available on the official websites after announcement. JAC has already released result for 12th Science and 12th Commerce streams. The board has also, already, announced the result for class 10 board exm in the state. With the declaration of JAC 12th Arts result, the board exam result cycle will be over in the state. 

Students awaiting Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result can check live updates for result declaration here.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

June 27, 2018, 10:30 am: The result will be available on the Council's official website as and when declared.

June 27, 2018, 10:00 am: The board had declared the result for class 12, Science and Commerce result on June 7, 2018. 

June 27, 2018, 9:30 am: The board had recently released the result for class 10 students on June 12

June 27, 2018, 9:00 am:Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the result for 12th Arts stream today, 20 days after it released the Science and Commerce result. 

