JAC 12th Result 2018: Jharkhan Board Class 12 Result Expected Today

Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the result for class 12 board exam for Arts stream students today. The result is expected to be released post lunch-hour, that is around 2:30 pm. The result will be available on the council's official website. JAC has already released the result for class 12th Science and Commerce streams. The Jharkhand board 12th Science and Commerce result was announced on June 7.

JAC 10th result was also released this month on June 12. Now, only the Arts stream result is awaited.

The result will be released on the council's official websites, www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in and www.jacresults.com. Other than the official websites, result will also be released on other result hosting websites too such as India Results, Exam Results etc.

In the exam results released on June 7, 48.34% students cleared the exam in Science stream and 67.49% students cleared the exam in Commerce stream.

JAC is the last of state education boards to announce exam result. The board exams in Jharkhand were conducted a bit later than usual this year and hence the delay in the exam results.

Apart from Jharkhand, its neighboring state Bihar too was one of the last education boards to announce board exam results with matric results being announced yesterday in which 68.89 per cent students qualified.

