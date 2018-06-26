JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Jharkhand Intermediate Result For Arts Stream Expected Tomorrow

JAC 12th Arts results will be released on the official websites like www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in and www.jacresults.com.

Education | | Updated: June 26, 2018 20:47 IST
JAC Arts Results 2018: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be publishing the result for Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts students tomorrow. The JAC 12th Arts result or JAC Intermediate Arts result 2018 will be released on Council's official websites. JAC 12th Arts results will be available on official websites like www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in and www.jacresults.com. Apart from the official websites, the JAC 12th Arts results will also be released on third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The JAC 10th result was also released  recently on the council's website and other third party result hosting websites.

Students must keep in mind that the official result portal for Jharkhand state examinations has not been updated since 2016 and hence students may hit a dead-end if trying to check results from the website. 
 

JAC 12th result 2018 for Arts: How to check

 

computer generic
Jharkhand 12th Arts Results Will Be Declared @ Jacresults.com, Indiaresults.com, Jac.jharkhand.gov.in
 

The students who are searching for JAC Class 12 Arts results may follow these to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official results website of JAC, jacresults.com
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: One next page open, enter your roll code and roll number
Step Four: Click submit
Step Five: Check your results

The council has already released the result for JAC intermediate examination for Science and Commerce streams on June 7. In the Intermediate results which were released last week, 48.34% students cleared the exam in Science stream and 67.49% students cleared the exam in Commerce stream.

