JAC 12th Arts Results 2019 Declared; Direct Link Here

JAC 12th Arts results have been announced. The results will be online soon on jacresults.com

JAC 10th results 2019: JAC or Jharkhand Academic Council has announced JAC Class 12 results or JAC Inter results for the Arts streams students of exams held recently for academic year 2018-19. The JAC 12th result 2019 for Arts has been published on the Council's official website: jacresults.com (as of now, 2.45 pm, May 21, 2019, the website is not responding). Links for the JAC 12th results will be available on official websites of the Council, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can check their result from the board's official website when it is released for the stakeholders. Earlier and official had confirmed to NDTV that the JAC 12th result for Arts will be released today in the afternoon.

Apart from the official websites, the JAC 12th results for Arts students are also expected on private portals.

JAC 10th results for academic year 2018-19 were released last week. The 12th results for Commerce and Science students released before that.

JAC 12th result 2019: Direct link for Arts students

Here is the direct link for JAC 12th result 2019:

JAC 12th result 2019 direct Link

Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the Secondary (Class 10 or Matric) and Higher Secondary (Class 12 or Intermediate) examinations for more than 6 lakh students annually.

JAC 12th Result 2019: How to check

JAC 12th results 2019: The results will be available on Jacresults.com

JAC 12th result will be available on the board's official website and students will be able to check their Jharkhand 10th result by following steps given below:

Step one: Visit the direct link provided above.

Step two: On the next page open, click on the JAC 12th result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

