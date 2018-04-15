IGNOU Announces Date For Re-Registration For The July 2018 Cycle

The online RR Link can be accessed at; https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr/
Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a Programme.
So, the re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration.
Candidates may re-register for the next year/semester of their programmes irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester.
Candidates may go through your programme details and the related rules carefully.
For further details please visit University website www.ignou.ac.in.
Focus On Practicing Social Work Than Teaching: Medha Patkar At IGNOU
