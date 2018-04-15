IGNOU Announces Date For Re-Registration For The July 2018 Cycle

The last date for applying of IGNOU re-registration for July 2018 is May 31, 2018.

Education | | Updated: April 15, 2018 16:35 IST
Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a Programme.

New Delhi:  The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the last date of re-registration for Bachelors, Master Degree and selected PG Diplomas programmes for the July 2018 Cycle. The last date for applying of re-registration for July 2018 is May 31, 2018.

The online RR Link can be accessed at; https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr/ 

So, the re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration. 

Candidates may re-register for the next year/semester of their programmes irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester. 

Candidates may go through your programme details and the related rules carefully.   

For further details please visit University website www.ignou.ac.in.

