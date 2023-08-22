IGNOU July 2023 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline Extended. Check New Schedule Here

Candidates can now apply till August 31, 2023.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for new admissions and re-registration for the July 2023 term. According to a press note, candidates can now apply till August 31, 2023. Participants are required to complete their registration for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs via the official websites: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

"The last date for Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st August 2023," IGNOU tweeted.

Previously, the deadline for registration was August 21, 2023. But now, with the announcement of the extended date, candidates who have not appeared for the term-end exams or did not submit the assignments can apply for IGNOU re-registration 2023.

Here's how to register for IGNOU July Admission and Re-registration 2023:

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Click on the link for July 2023 re-registration and admission.

Create a username and password.

After filling up the required details, click on "Submit".

The username will be sent to your given e-mail and SMS.

Enter the username and password for logging in.

Complete the application fee payment.

Download and print a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Please note, there is a separate fee structure for re-registration for each course. Candidates must review the IGNOU fee structure to determine the amount that has to be paid while completing the re-registration form for any programme.

The process of the July 2023 Re-Registration began on May 8, through the Samarth portal. Students have the opportunity to enrol online for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree programs, as well as postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate, and diploma programs for the July 2023 session.