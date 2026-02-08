IGNOU MBA 2026 Admissions: Registrations Open Till Feb 15, Apply Here

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2026: The admissions for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)'s MBA programme are currently open for the January 2026 admission cycle. It is being offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode by the School of Management Studies (SOMS). Students must apply for the programme before February 15, 2026, on the official website ignou.ac.in.

Students can also apply for a scholarship to avail a fee waiver for the MBA programme at scholarships.gov.in.

Eligibility

Candidates must have completed a bachelor's degree to be eligible for the MBA programme. General category candidates should have scored a minimum of 50 per cent marks, while reserved category candidates need 45 per cent marks to be eligible.

The university has advised candidates to keep their APPAR ID ready for a smooth application process.

Objectives of IGNOU's MBA Programme

The curriculum aims to provide students with a clear understanding of the fundamentals of business management. It focuses on fostering an innovative, competency-based learning approach aligned with modern management practices. The programme also seeks to equip learners with the knowledge required to become effective managers in line with current corporate demands. Additionally, it emphasises developing essential managerial skills across core functional areas to enable efficient and profitable business operations.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website link ignou.ac.in/schools/programme/MBA. Click on "Apply Now" on the homepage and register for the programme.