IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, Details Inside

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced a fresh extension of the application deadline for January 2026 admissions and re-registration. Candidates can now apply or re-register for the January 2026 academic session until February 15, 2026 by visiting the official website at iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

Apart from this IGNOU has also issued an important advisory for online programmes.

1. Students enrolled in online programmes must study through digital platforms.

2. A laptop or computer with reliable internet access is mandatory.

3. Learners should be comfortable using online learning systems and tools.

4. IGNOU will not provide physical study materials for online programmes.

5. All course content and learning resources will be available in digital format only.

6. Students who prefer printed study materials and direct academic support should opt for ODL programmes.

7. ODL programmes follow a more traditional learning approach.

8. Complete details and admission guidelines for ODL programmes are available on the official portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Steps to apply