IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission Deadline To February 28

IGNOU January 2026 Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended deadline for admissions to its January 2026 session for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. The new deadline is February 28, 2026, giving students additional time to complete their applications. Earlier, the last date was scheduled for mid-February.

The extension provides relief to students who could not apply on time or whose applications were incomplete. IGNOU has advised applicants to complete the admission process well before the deadline to avoid issues such as heavy website traffic or payment failures.

Courses Open for January 2026 Admission

Undergraduate (UG): BA, BCom, BSc, BBA

Postgraduate (PG): MA, MCom, MSc, MBA

Diploma and Certificate Courses

Professional and Skill-Based Programmes

The university conducts admissions twice a year, in January and July.



ODL vs Online Programmes



ODL (Open and Distance Learning): Study centre-based model with printed study materials and counselling sessions.

Online Programmes: Fully digital, with classes, assignments, and exam details accessible online. A stable internet connection and a valid email ID are mandatory for online applicants.

How To Apply For IGNOU January 2026 Admission

Visit the official portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Click on "New Registration" to create an account

Fill in personal and academic details

Upload photograph, signature, and required documents

Pay the application fee via debit/credit card or net banking

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Keep copies of the application form and payment receipt for future reference

Required Documents

Class 10th and 12th mark sheets

Graduation degree (for PG courses)

Passport-size photograph

Signature

Valid ID (Aadhaar/other government ID)

Incomplete or incorrect applications will be rejected.

Eligibility And Fee Structure

Each course has specific eligibility criteria and fees. For example:

BA/BCom: 10+2 pass

MA/MCom: Relevant undergraduate degree

MBA: Graduation degree along with university-specific admission rules

Students are advised to check the official website for course-wise details and fee structure before applying.

IGNOU January 2026 Admission FAQs



Q1. What is the new last date for January 2026 admission?



A. February 28, 2026



Q2. Can students get admission without an entrance test?



A. Most courses admit students based on merit. Some professional programmes may have separate criteria.



Q3. Are IGNOU ODL and online degrees valid?



A. Yes, IGNOU degrees are recognized by UGC-DEB and accepted for government and private jobs.



Q4. How can the application fee be paid?



A. Through debit card, credit card, or net banking

Q5. Will applications be accepted after the deadline?



A. No, applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.