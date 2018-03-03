IGNOU Term End Exam June 2018; Submit Online Exam Form

'Students are advised to ensure that their registration is valid and they are eligible for the course(s) for which they are submitting examination form for Term End Examination June 2018 as per IGNOU prospectus and programme guide.'
The hall ticket for the TEE June 2018 will be released 7 to 10 days before the scheduled date. 'Hall Ticket will be uploaded on the University Website well before 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the examinations. Please take print out of Hall Ticket from University website (www.ignou.ac.in) and report at the examination centre along with your Identity Card issued by the Regional Centre/University.' On the exam day, candidates must carry the IGNOU identity card.
On 27 February, IGNOU released hall tickets for MPhil, PhD entrance examination. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download their hall ticket available at the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The exam will be held on 4 March 2018 for a total of 4026 candidates. The exam will be held for selecting students for 290 Ph.D and 65 M.Phil seats in 22 disciplines. The exam will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Trivandrum and Patna.
