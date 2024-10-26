Advertisement

IGNOU December Exam 2024: Last Date To Apply Tomorrow, Check Details

The fee structure varies for each course, so candidates must review IGNOU's fee details to determine the amount payable.

IGNOU December Exam 2024: Last Date To Apply Tomorrow, Check Details
Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting official website.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for the December term-end exams (TEE) tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of IGNOU. However, with a late fee of Rs 1,100, forms can be filled from October 28 to November 3, 2024.

IGNOU December 2024: Steps To Register 

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, iop.ignouonline.ac.in  
Step 2: Click on the IGNOU December 2024 exam form available on the homepage  
Step 3: Complete registration and then log in  
Step 4: Fill out the application form  
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee  
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout  

IGNOU Admission 2024: Required Documents 

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)  
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)  
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)  
  • Scanned copy of Experience Certificate (if applicable) (less than 200 KB)  
  • Scanned copy of Category Certificate (if SC/ST/OBC) (less than 200 KB)  

The official notice reads: "The University reserves the right to reschedule/cancel examinations/papers at any time at all Examination Centres across the country or in any particular Examination Centre/State due to any exigency or other reasons. Students registered for appearing in Practical/Lab courses, including the BLIS Programme, are advised to contact their Regional Centre for the venue and schedule of exams."

The fee structure varies for each course, so candidates must review IGNOU's fee details to determine the amount payable when completing the re-registration form for any program.

IGNOU December Exam 2024: Last Date To Apply Tomorrow, Check Details
