IGNOU Bags Special Jury Award At National Science Film Festival

The award includes a certificate a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 50,000.
In the preliminary selection process a screening committee recommends/ nominates films for screening in the film festival and then the jury will select the films for awards.
This year, renowned wild life and environment Film maker Mr. Mike Pandey, was the chairman of the jury. In the Competitive category 'A' i.e. for films sponsored by government and non government institutions/organizations a total 21 films were selected/nominated for screening in the film festival.
This film pertains to the traditional knowledge of the tribals and indigenous communities in Southern Rajasthan.
Prof. Kapil kumar, director, EMPC, IGNOU described it as a major achievement for the Electronic Media Production Centre and congratulated the producer of the film Dr. Amitosh Dubey and his team.
