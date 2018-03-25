IGNOU Bags Special Jury Award At National Science Film Festival IGNOU's film "Tribals and Indigenous Knowledge System" has won a "Special Jury Award" in competitive category 'A' in the 8th National Science Film Festival of India, held at Guwahati.

The award includes a certificate a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 50,000. New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)'s film "Tribals and Indigenous Knowledge System" has won a "Special Jury Award" in competitive category 'A' in the 8th National Science Film Festival of India, held at Guwahati on February 20 to 24, 2018. The National science Film Festival is Organized by Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organization of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.



In the preliminary selection process a screening committee recommends/ nominates films for screening in the film festival and then the jury will select the films for awards.



This year, renowned wild life and environment Film maker Mr. Mike Pandey, was the chairman of the jury. In the Competitive category 'A' i.e. for films sponsored by government and non government institutions/organizations a total 21 films were selected/nominated for screening in the film festival.



This film pertains to the traditional knowledge of the tribals and indigenous communities in Southern Rajasthan.



Prof. Kapil kumar, director, EMPC,



The crew includes Content coordinators - Dr. Y.S.C.Khuman and Dr. Deeksha Dave, Script - Dr. Deeksha Dave, Cinematography-Bedadhyuti Dutta, Sound recording - Jaiprakash, Editing- Dr. Amitosh Dubey and helper- Rajeshwar.



