IGNOU To Start Certificate Programme In Korean Language

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will begin Certificate course in Korean language soon. The programme will be open for those with 10+2 qualification and above 18 years of age. It will be available in all regions through respective regional centres. This is the only programme in the country which is developed in the Open and Distance Learning mode (ODL mode) with expertise given by the Korean Embassy. Students who enroll for the programme will be provided study material along with audio/ visual learning material for understanding the language better.



A delegation from Korean Embassy visited IGNOU on Wednesday and met the VC Prof S B Arora. Mr Kim Kum Pyoung, Director, Korean Culture Centre, India thanked the Professor SB Arora, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU for the support the University has extended for the development of Korean language programme. Professor SB Arora noted this fruitful development and assured Korean Delegation to start a certificate level programme soon.



'The relation between India and the Republic of Korea is unique in nature. The relations which are more than 2 millennia old, provides both India & Korea an opportunity to reach new heights in social, economic and political spheres. Presently, thousands of people work in Korean giants like Samsung and Hyundai in India and due to this reason the demand of this programme would be huge in India,' said Mr Shivaji Bhaskar, Coordinator of the Programme.



