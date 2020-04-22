IGNOU Launches Re-Registration For July Session

IGNOU launches online re-registration for July session through Samarth portal @ ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU has launched the re-registration for July 2020 session on the Samarth portal. The students eligible for re-registration in July 2020 can access the portal through our website. The last date for IGNOU re-registration is 30th June, 2020. The old link (onlinerr.ignou.ac.in) has been mapped with the link of the new portal so students can access it even using the same link, a statement from the varsity said.

The new portal ignou.samarth.edu.in has been designed to provide "Single-Window" to all the student lifecycle-related services which will be made available in a phased manner apart from the re-registration to the students.

The services through the student portal would include- change of address, study centre, courses, regional centre, exam form submission etc. The students shall submit all such requests through their login, it said.

How to re-register through IGNOU Samarth portal

On the new portal, it is important that every student creates a new user account, i.e., the students would have to compulsorily create a new account (even if they would have an account in the old portal) to access all the services through the Single Sign On.

Once the students register and login, they will get the option of submitting their re-registration form, if eligible. The portal has been configured in such a manner that only those students, who are eligible for re-registration in July 2020, shall get access to Re-registration form. In case you face any issue with re-registration, please inform the concerned Regional Center.

Out of the 49 Programs under which re-registration is to be done in July 2020, 35 are available on the portal as of now. Configuration of the remaining programmes is going on, and the university shall keep updating the status on the portal.

For further details candidates may visit university website @ www.ignou.ac.in.

