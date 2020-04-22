IGNOU: Here's How To Submit Project Reports

IGNOU: Project reports submitted after the due date will be automatically considered for the next cycle.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the assignment submission deadline for June term end exam. As per the new schedule candidates who will appear for the June term end exam can now submit their assignment till May 31. The exam forms can be submitted till May 15 without late fees.

IGNOU, Regional Centre Visakhapatnam has released a presentation on how to submit the projects. Students can refer the presentation and prepare their project report.

Project reports submitted after the due date will be automatically considered for the next cycle of exam.

How To Submit IGNOU Project Reports

Completion of few academic programmes under IGNOU requires successful completion of the assignments, practical, term-end examination along with projects as per requirement of each course in a programme.

Few programmes have project component depending upon the learning requirements of the course. For project work, comprehensive project guide, is provided by the university along with the study material.

For project based courses candidates can't apply for early declaration of result, which is a facility available to students where they can deposit Rs 1000 and request for an early declaration of result for the purpose of job or further studies.

Also, re-evaluation is not allowed in projects.

Before starting the project work, candidates should approve the synopsis from the project coordinator.

Click here for more Education News