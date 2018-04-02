IGNOU June Term End Examination 2018 Application Form; Check Important Details

Students who are going to appear for the term end examination in June must make sure that they have submitted the assignments as applicable for the courses for which they are submitting the examination form. The University will not issue hall tickets for the subjects for which assignments have not been submitted.
Candidates are also advised to check their December Term End Examination 2017 results before filling the application form for June Term End Exam 2018. For candidates whose result has not been released for December Term End Exam 2017 do not need to wait and should fill the exam form for June 2018 exam.
Students would be able to submit examination fee through online mode. Students would have to pay Rs. 120 for every theory paper and practical paper through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net banking. If in case of technical glitches examination fee needs to be refunded, it will be refunded to the same account from which the payment was made.
