IGNOU June Term End Examination 2018 Application Form; Check Important Details IGNOU has begun online submission of Term End Examination forms for the Term End Examination which is to be conducted in June 2018.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has begun online submission of Term End Examination forms for the Term End Examination which is to be conducted in June 2018. The University began the process in March providing students a window of two months to complete the process. The last day to submit the Term End Examination application form is April 30, 2018. The University will also give 10 days for students who miss out on the deadline to submit the application form with a late fine of Rs. 1000 till May 10, 2018.



Students who are going to appear for the term end examination in June must make sure that they have submitted the assignments as applicable for the courses for which they are submitting the examination form. The University will not issue hall tickets for the subjects for which assignments have not been submitted.



Candidates are also advised to check their December Term End Examination 2017 results before filling the application form for June Term End Exam 2018. For candidates whose result has not been released for December Term End Exam 2017 do not need to wait and should fill the exam form for June 2018 exam.



Students would be able to submit examination fee through online mode. Students would have to pay Rs. 120 for every theory paper and practical paper through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net banking. If in case of technical glitches examination fee needs to be refunded, it will be refunded to the same account from which the payment was made.



The admit card for the term end examination will be uploaded on the University's official website 7-10 days before the commencement of the term end examination.



