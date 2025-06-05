IGNOU Releases Admit Card For Term-End Exams June 2025, Check Key Details

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the Term-End Examinations (TEE) June 2025 for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official IGNOU Samarth portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Carrying the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory, as students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without it.

IGNOU TEE June 2025 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download

Follow these steps to obtain your IGNOU June 2025 hall ticket:

Visit the official IGNOU Samarth portal: ignou.samarth.edu.in .

. Enter your 10-digit enrollment number and password.

Navigate to the "Hall Admit Card" section under the Examination tab.

Click the "View" button to download the admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card for the exam day and future reference.

The hall ticket contains important information such as the candidate's name, enrolment number, exam centre code and address, course codes, exam dates, and timings.

Exam Schedule And Revised Dates

IGNOU has revised the earlier examination schedule, which was originally set to begin on June 2, due to administrative and technical reasons. The exams are now scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 19, in two shifts each day:

Morning Shift: 10 AM to 1 PM

Evening Shift: 2 PM to 5 PM

Key Guidelines For Exam Day

Students must carry both the hall ticket and a valid IGNOU student ID card to the examination centre.

Candidates are required to appear at the centres they selected during the application process.

As per the official notice, requests for changes in examination centres will not be entertained.

Answers must be written only in the language(s) prescribed for the programme. Responses in any other language will not be evaluated.

For further details regarding the IGNOU TEE June 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website.