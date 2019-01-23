ICAI Result 2018: CA Final, Foundation, CPT Results Today; Details Here

ICAI Result 2018: Final, Foundation, CPT Results @ Icaiexam.icai.org, Caresults.icai.org, Icai.nic.in

ICAI Result 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI will release the results of the Chartered Accountants Final exam (old course and new course), Foundation exam and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) today on the official websites of the Institute. The ICAI results are being released for the exams held in November and December, 2018. The ICAI CA results are likely to be announced on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 around 6.00 P.M. along with the all India merit list (upto the 50th Rank in the case of Final and Foundation exams only), according to the professional Institute which which regulates the profession of Accountancy and also organises examinations of Chartered Accountancy Courses in the country. The ICAI results will be available on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course), Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in November/December, 2018 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 23rd January 2019 around 6.00 P.M. and the same as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank in the case of Final and Foundation Examination only) will be available on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in," an ICAI statement said earlier in this month.

Apart from the websites, the ICAI results can be accessed using the SMS and email services provided by the Institute.

"All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result. In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number," a statement from the ICAI said.

Click here for more Education News

