ICAI Result 2018: CA Results Announced @ Icai.org Websites; Check Now

ICAI result 2018 announced at caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and icaiexam.icai.org

The ICAI or Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the CA result 2018 for the exams held in November and December months last year. The CA Final result, CA Foundation result and CA CPT result can be accessed from the official websites hosted by the Chartered Accountants' Institute, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and icaiexam.icai.org. According to a statement from the professional body which regulated Chartered Accountants' education in the country, all India merit list upto the 50th ranks (of CA Final and CA Foundation exams only) has also been uploaded on the official websites.

ICAI CA result 2018: How to check

The Institute has made three facilities available for the students who are searching for the CA November and December exams. The CA results can be accessed from the official websites and also using the email and SMS services activated by the institute.

CA result 2018: ICAI CA Final, Foundation and CPT result has been released on caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and icaiexam.icai.org

The students who are searching for the ICAI CA result 2018 may follow the steps given here to check from websites:

Step One : Visit the ICAI CA result websites; icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, click on the particular result (CA Final exam results or CA Foundation results or CA CPT results) you are searching for

Step Three : On next page, you may enter your November or December exam registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step Five : Submit the details you have entered

Step Six : Check your CA results from next page

Click here for more Education News