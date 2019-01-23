ICAI CA Result Today; Here Are Three Facilities To Check Your Results

ICAI CA result 2018: The ICAI CA result for various examinations held in November and December months last year will be released today on the official results websites of the Institute. According to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the professional institute which is mandated to regulate the Chartered Accountants' profession, the CA Final exam results, CA Foundation results and CA CPT results for the November and December exams will be released on these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA results will be released for the Chartered Accountants Final exam of both old and new courses.
ICAI CA result 2018: How to check from websites
The candidates who are searching for the ICAI CA result 2018 may follow the steps given here:
Step 1 : Visit any of the ICAI CA result websites; icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
Step 2 : Click on the particular result you are searching for; CA Final exam results or CA Foundation results or CA CPT results
Step 3 : On next page enter enter registration no. or PIN no. along with roll number
Step 4 : Submit the details
Step 5 : Check your results from next page
ICAI CA result 2018: How to check using SMS Service
ICAI CA result 2018: An SMS service facility has been activated for accessing ICAI CA results
The service will be available through a third party website.
For getting results through SMS candidates should type:
For Final exam result the following:
Final exam (old course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128
Final exam (new course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128
For Foundation exam result the following:
CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171
For CPT result the following:
CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171
The candidates may send messages to 58888.
ICAI CA result 2018: How to check using email
ICAI CA result 2018: The candidates will need to register for accessing this service for CA results
The students of Final exam (old course and new course), Foundation exam and CPT desirous of having results on their email addresses may register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from January 19, 2019.
