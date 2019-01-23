ICAI CA Result Today; Here Are Three Facilities To Check Your Results

ICAI CA result 2018: ICAI results will be available on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: January 23, 2019 14:24 IST
CA result 2018: ICAI Final, CPT and Foundation results will be announced today @ icaiexam.icai.org


ICAI CA result 2018: The ICAI CA result for various examinations held in November and December months last year will be released today on the official results websites of the Institute. According to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the professional institute which is mandated to regulate the Chartered Accountants' profession, the CA Final exam results, CA Foundation results and CA CPT results for the November and December exams will be released on these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA results will be released for the Chartered Accountants Final exam of both old and new courses.

ICAI CA result 2018: How to check from websites

CA result 2018: The ICAI will announce the CA Final, Foundation and CPT exam results today 

The candidates who are searching for the ICAI CA result 2018 may follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Visit any of the ICAI CA result websites; icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. 

Step 2 : Click on the particular result you are searching for; CA Final exam results or CA Foundation results or CA CPT results

Step 3 : On next page enter enter registration no. or PIN no. along with roll number

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Check your results from next page

ICAI CA result 2018: How to check using SMS Service

ICAI CA result 2018: An SMS service facility has been activated for accessing ICAI CA results

The service will be available through a third party website.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type: 

For Final exam result the following:

Final exam (old course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128 

Final exam (new course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 

For Foundation exam result the following:

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 

For CPT result the following:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171 

The candidates may send messages to 58888.

ICAI CA result 2018: How to check using email

ICAI CA result 2018: The candidates will need to register for accessing this service for CA results

The students of Final exam (old course and new course), Foundation exam and CPT desirous of having results on their email addresses may register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from January 19, 2019.

