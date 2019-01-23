ICAI CA Result Today; Here Are Three Facilities To Check Your Results

CA result 2018: ICAI Final, CPT and Foundation results will be announced today @ icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA result 2018: The ICAI CA result for various examinations held in November and December months last year will be released today on the official results websites of the Institute. According to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the professional institute which is mandated to regulate the Chartered Accountants' profession, the CA Final exam results, CA Foundation results and CA CPT results for the November and December exams will be released on these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA results will be released for the Chartered Accountants Final exam of both old and new courses.

ICAI CA result 2018: How to check from websites

The candidates who are searching for the ICAI CA result 2018 may follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Visit any of the ICAI CA result websites; icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the particular result you are searching for; CA Final exam results or CA Foundation results or CA CPT results

Step 3 : On next page enter enter registration no. or PIN no. along with roll number

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Check your results from next page

ICAI CA result 2018: How to check using SMS Service

The service will be available through a third party website.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Final exam result the following:

Final exam (old course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final exam (new course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

For Foundation exam result the following:

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

For CPT result the following:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171

The candidates may send messages to 58888.

ICAI CA result 2018: How to check using email

The students of Final exam (old course and new course), Foundation exam and CPT desirous of having results on their email addresses may register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from January 19, 2019.

