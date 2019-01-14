ICAI CA Results 2018 Soon; Check Details Here

ICAI results will be available on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in websites

The results of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Final exam (old course & new course), Foundation exam and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in November and December, 2018 are likely to be declared soon. The ICAI CA results will be announced on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 around 6.00 P.M. along with the all India merit list (upto the 50th Rank in the case of Final and Foundation exams only). The ICAI results will be available on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

ICAI results through e-mail

According to the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), arrangements have also been made for the students of Final exam (old course and new course), Foundation exam and CPT desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from January 19, 2019.

"All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result. In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number," a statement from the ICAI said.

ICAI results through SMS

More facilities have also been made for candidates of Final exam (old course and new course), Foundation exam and CPT held in November and December, 2018 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS.

The service will be available through a third party website.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Final exam result the following:

Final exam (old course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final exam (new course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

For Foundation exam result the following:

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

For CPT result the following:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171

The candidates may send messages to 58888.

