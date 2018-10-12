ICAI Issues Clarification On Exam Centre Allotted In A Different Zone

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New November 2018 examination. After the admit cards were released yesterday, some students were in for a surprise to find that they had been allotted an exam centre in a zone other than the one opted by them.

ICAI released statement to clarify the issue. The Institute said that due to the lack of requisite number of exam centres in some cities, students have been allotted exam centre in a zone other than the one they opted for.

This has been the case only in cases were a students opted for a centre in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore and Vadodara.

Similarly, certain students who had opted Mallappuram City have been shifted to Kozhikode City.

The Institute also said that since exam centres are not available in accordance with the number of students who opted for that particular zone, the Institute is unable to entertain any request for change in exam centre.

The ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New November 2018 examination admit cards are available for download on the official website.

