ICAI CA Admit Card Released @ Icaiexam.Icai.Org, Download Foundation, Intermediate, Final Hall Tickets Now

ICAI CA admit card: No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New November 2018 examination admit cards have been released on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI. ICAI CA admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New November 2018 examinations, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on icaiexam.icai.org. The Institute said no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate.

The detailed schedule for these examinations was released earlier on the official website of ICAI.

ICAI will began online registration for Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on October 4.

ICAI CA admit card: How to download

Candidates are required to download and print their ICAI CA admit cards from the website. For downloading/printing of the admit cards, candidates will have to login to their Single-SignOn account at icaiexam.icai.org following the steps given here:

Step One: Visit http://icaiexam.icai.org

Step Two: Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password

Step Three: Click on link in front of ICAI CA Admit Card

Step Four: Download your admit card

Candidates may also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of icaiexam.icai.org for more details.

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final (existing and revised) examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers.

Detailed information will be found in guidance notes hosted at icaiexam.icai.org.

However, the medium of Examinations will be only English in respect of Post Qualification Courses viz.: Management Accountancy Course (MAC) Part - I, Corporate Management Course (CMC) Part - I, Tax Management Course (TMC) Part - I, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Trade Laws & World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part - I, International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) Examinations, said a notification from ICAI earlier.

