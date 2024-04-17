ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams May 2024 Admit Cards To Be Out Shortly

The ICAI CA Exam May 2024 Admit Card can be accessed using registration numbers and required details.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams May 2024 Admit Cards: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to issue admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled for May 2024 shortly. Students who have applied for the examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website, icai.org.

Candidates can access their hall tickets using their CA Inter or CA Final registration numbers and other required login details.

Read Also | Chartered Accountancy Exams To Be Held Thrice A Year From 2024

The direct link to access and download the ICAI CA Admit Card for the May 2024 examinations will be available on its official portal.

ICAI CA Exam May 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the ICAI official websites at icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

Select the ICAI CA May 2024 Inter and Final exam admit card notification.

You will be directed to a login page.

Input the required login details.

Download your ICAI CA admit card and print it for future use.

The ICAI CA admit cards will contain essential information such as the candidate's name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre, medium, and group, all of which must be checked during downloading.

ICAI CA 2024 Exam May 2024 Schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has divided the intermediate and final examinations into two groups. Intermediate Group 1 exams are scheduled for May 3, 5, and 9, followed by Group 2 on May 11, 15, and 17. The Final exams for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, and 8, while Group 2 exams are slated for May 10, 14, and 16.

Despite pleas and a legal petition urging the postponement of the exams due to their proximity to the general elections, the Delhi High Court has rejected such appeals. The court affirmed that the exam timetable does not clash with the election dates, advising students to effectively manage their preparation if they wish to participate in voting.