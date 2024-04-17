ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams May 2024 Admit Cards Released, Check Steps To Download

CA Exams May 2024 Admit Card: ntermediate Group 1 exams are scheduled for May 3, 5, and 9.

CA Exams May 2024 Admit Card: The hall tickets for CA Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled to be conducted in May 2024 have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those who have registered for the examinations can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, eservices.icai.org.

Candidates can access their hall tickets using their CA Inter or CA Final registration numbers and date of birth.

The direct links to access and download the ICAI CA admit cards for the May 2024 examinations are available on its official portal.

Direct links to access admit cards:

Click here To Download Admit Card For Intermediate Exam MAY 2024

Click here To Download Admit Card For Final Exam MAY 2024