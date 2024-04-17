ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams May 2024 Admit Cards Released, Check Steps To Download

CA Exams May 2024 Admit Card: ntermediate Group 1 exams are scheduled for May 3, 5, and 9.
CA Exams May 2024 Admit Card: The hall tickets for CA Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled to be conducted in May 2024 have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those who have registered for the examinations can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, eservices.icai.org.
Candidates can access their hall tickets using their CA Inter or CA Final registration numbers and date of birth.
The direct links to access and download the ICAI CA admit cards for the May 2024 examinations are available on its official portal.
Direct links to access admit cards:
Click here To Download Admit Card For Intermediate Exam MAY 2024
Click here To Download Admit Card For Final Exam MAY 2024CA 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download
- Visit the official websites at eservices.icai.org
- Select the ICAI CA May 2024 Inter and Final exam admit card notification.
- You will be directed to a login page.
- Input the required login details.
- Download your ICAI CA admit card and print it for future use.
The ICAI CA admit cards will contain essential information such as the candidate's name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre, medium, and group, all of which must be checked during downloading.
ICAI CA 2024 Exam Dates
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has divided the intermediate and final examinations into two groups. Intermediate Group 1 exams are scheduled for May 3, 5, and 9, followed by Group 2 on May 11, 15, and 17. The Final exams for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, and 8, while Group 2 exams are slated for May 10, 14, and 16.
Despite pleas and a legal petition urging the postponement of the exams due to their proximity to the general elections, the Delhi High Court has rejected such appeals. The court affirmed that the exam timetable does not clash with the election dates, advising students to effectively manage their preparation if they wish to participate in voting.