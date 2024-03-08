Chartered Accountancy Exams To Be Held Thrice A Year From 2024

The Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has taken a major decision of conducting the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams thrice a year from 2024. The decision was announced in the 430th meeting of the ICAI held on March 7, 2024 at New Delhi.

The council has decided to conduct the exams in the month of January, May/June and September. The exams were earlier conducted only during the month of May/June and January. The exam will be conducted thrice for Intermediate and Foundation courses.

An official release by ICAI read, "It has been decided that in order to facilitate the students, Intermediate and Foundation course examinations will be conducted thrice in a year in the month of January, May/June and September. Earlier both the examinations were held twice in a year. Globally frequency of examination is more so that students can get more opportunities to sit in the exam. Considering this, ICAI has aligned itself with Global best practices."

With the new decision, students will have more opportunities to appear in the examination. Also the interval between the exams are reduced by 2 months as the existing interval between the exam is 6 months to 4 months.

The official release by ICAI noted that the move will benefit the students who had completed their study period to appear in the exam without waiting for 2 months.

In the scheduled examination to be conducted in May / June, 2024, almost 4,36,500 students have enrolled so far.