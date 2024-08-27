ICAI CA Foundation September 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

ICAI CA Foundation September 2024 Admit Card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the admit cards for the September session of the CA Foundation. Candidates who have applied for the session can download their ICAI admit cards by visiting the official website, eservices.icai.org. They are required to enter their login credentials to access the admit card.

ICAI CA Foundation September 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Visit the official website, eservices.icai.org

Click on the 'CA Foundation September Admit Card' download link on the homepage

Enter your login details, such as registration number and date of birth (DOB)

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

According to the official notification, the ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled for September 13, 15, 18, and 20. The Intermediate Course examinations for Group I will be on September 12, 14, and 17, while Group II will be on September 19, 21, and 23.

Students should note that Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination are 2 hours long, whereas all other exams last 3 hours. The notification also includes the list of cities in India where the exams will be conducted.

For international students, the exams in September 2024 will be available at eight overseas centers: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat.

Starting this year, ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams three times a year. This new pattern is being piloted at the Foundation and Intermediate levels, while the CA Final exam will continue with its traditional biannual format for now.