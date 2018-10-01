ICAI CPT Registration This Week; Check Important Dates

ICAI CPT 2018: Registration Soon At Icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will begin online registration for Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on October 4. Online applications for the ICAI CPT will be accepted by the institute, online, till October 25 without late fees. Candidates submitting the applications after the deadline shall have to submit it till November 1 with late fees of Rs 600 (late fee for foreign candidates is $10). The fees payable for the Common Proficiency Test is Rs 1000/- for centres in India, Rs 1700/- for centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) and $ 300/- for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai & Muscat.

CPT, for the candidates registered for the Common Proficiency Course, will comprise of objective type questions in English/ Hindi medium.

The exam will be held at 196 centres nationwide. Overseas, the exam will be held at Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

ICAI CPT in December 2018

The exam will be held on December 16, 2018 in two sessions. In the first session (10.30 am to 12.30 pm) there will be exam for Fundamentals of Accounting and Mercantile Laws. The second session will be held from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm for General Economics and Quantitative Aptitude.

