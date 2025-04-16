ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams May 2025 Admit Cards To Be Out Soon

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams May 2025 Admit Cards: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to issue admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled for May 2025 soon. Once released, students who have applied for the examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website, icai.org. Candidates can access their hall tickets using their CA Inter or CA Final registration numbers and other required login details.

ICAI CA Exam May 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the ICAI official websites at icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2. Select the ICAI CA May 2025 Inter and Final exam admit card notification

Step 3. You will be directed to a login page

Step 4. Input the required login details

Step 5. Download your ICAI CA admit card and print it for future use

The ICAI CA admit cards will contain essential information such as the candidate's name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre, medium, and group, all of which must be checked during downloading.

The CA Intermediate exams are scheduled to be held from May 3 to May 14, while the CA Final exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 13.

The Intermediate exam will be held for 2 hours, and the Final exam for 3 hours. Candidates for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for either English or Hindi as the medium for answering papers.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates on ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams admit card.