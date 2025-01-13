ICAI CA May Session 2025: Schedule Released For Foundation, Intermediate, Final Exams

ICAI CA May Session 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the CA May 2025 examinations. The CA Foundation exams will take place from May 15 to May 21. The CA Intermediate exams are scheduled from May 3 to May 14, while the CA Final exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 13.

The official notification states: "All candidates in respect of Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for the May 2025 Examination and also pay the requisite examination fee online. These forms are based on the eligibility of your course as per announcements and regulations. These forms will be available on SSP, and you are requested to log in with your credentials (Username <SRN@icai.org> and password). These exam forms will be available in SSP on the designated dates announced on www.icai.org."

The online application process for the CA May 2025 exams will commence on March 1, 2025. Candidates can submit their applications without a late fee until March 14, 2025. After this, applications can still be submitted until March 17, 2025, but a late fee of Rs 600 or USD 10 will apply.

Students who wish to change their examination city or medium for the CA May 2025 exams may do so during the correction window, which will be open from March 18 to March 20, 2025.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.