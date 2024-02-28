High Court of Chhattisgarh Hiring Company Secretary Trainee, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications for the appointment of Company Secretary Trainee at OL, High Court of Chhattisgarh, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The registrations for the post began on February 27, 2024 and will conclude on March 4, 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for detailed information. The vacancy is open for one position.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the post, the applicant must be a Company Secretary Executive or Professional Pass. The monthly consolidated remuneration will be ₹ 15,000 per month for Executive passed while ₹ 20,000 for Professional passed.

Executive Programme is the second stage in Company Secretaries course while, Professional Programme is the final stage in the Company Secretaries course. Students who join the course after Class 12 are required to undergo three stages to complete the Company Secretaries Course- Foundation Programme, Executive Programme and Professional Programme.

In order to complete the application form, candidates are required to fill a registration form online filling basic details and uploading resume.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

ICSI has its headquarters at New Delhi, four Regional Offices at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and 72 Chapters across India.