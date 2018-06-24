DU Admission 2018: DU Servers Under Severe Pressure In Admission Season

This year was no different. As soon as the first cut-offs were announced on June 19, the server became active from 9.30 am onwards with students logging in frantically to start applying.
SRCC Releases Second Cut-Off List, 0.25 % Dip For B.A. Economics (Hons.)
"Even though students are aware that once the server is active, it will be in service 24x7, they feel that it is a case of first come, first served basis. With so many students logging in at the same time, the server is bound to be under pressure," said the official.
The official said the real problem is that candidates generate excessive number of applications despite being aware that they can only take admission in one course.
According to admission rules, applicants need to study the cut-off list, select courses and colleges on the university website, take printout of the admission slip and finally approach respective colleges with the slip and required documents.
"However, candidates, who are probably undecided or unsure, generate more than one admission slip, thereby putting severe pressure on the server," said an official.
DU Admission 2018: Over 25% Seats Filled After First Cut-Off, Here's What You Can Expect From Second List
According to data shared by Dr Sanjeev Singh, joint director, Delhi University Computer Centre, 28,690 students generated 209607 applications during the three days in which the admission process was on after the first cut-offs. Out of these, 4,562 candidates generated more than 10 applications.
The official cited the case of a student who generated 333 applications despite her not being eligible for admission during the first cut-off. Another student generated 292 applications when they can only take admission in one course.
Delhi University Second Cut-Off Expected Today, Students Expect Significant Dip In Percentages
In order to ensure that servers keep pace with the admission rush is a team of six students of MSc (Informatics), led by Singh, also the associate professor, Institute of Informatics and Communication, South Campus.
"We are working 24x7 during the admission season. The lab where we are working is like a war room during this time," he added.
Over 15,000 admissions took place after the first cut-off list this time, almost seven times the number last year.
CommentsClick here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)