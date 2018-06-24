Delhi University Second Cut-Off Expected Today, Students Expect 'Decent' Dip In Percentages Delhi University (DU) will be releasing its second cut-off soon on the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in and also on the websites of colleges affiliated with it.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University (DU) will be releasing its second cut-off soon New Delhi: Jhilmil wants to pursue BA English (Hons) in Delhi University. After seeing the cut-off percentages in the first list, she is now aiming only South campus colleges or off-campus colleges.



'I have scored 91 per cent but I will have a disadvantage of 2 per cent because of being from a different stream,' she says.



Jhilmil is not alone. There are thousands of other candidates, except 15,245 candidates who took admission following the release of the first cut-off list, waiting for a decent dip in the cut-off percentages in the second list.



There is a chance that,



Last year, Lady Shri Ram College of Women was one such college which closed admission process for subjects like Economics, History, Sociology, BCom, Mathematics and Statistics in the unreserved (UR) category after first cutoff list. Likewise BA (Hons.) Economics admission was also over for the UR category at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and the second cut off for OBC category is 95.75 by the time it declared the second cutoff.



This year, 2,78,544 aspirants had registered for over 55,000 seats are available in various undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated with the Delhi-based central university.



Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments to complete the admission registration process.



The admission procedure for following the first-cut-offs list was finished on June 21.



By Thursday, record-breaking 15,245 seats were filled. Last year only 2,200 seats were filled after the first cut-offs.



According to the data released by DU, BA (Prog) received the maximum admissions where 1,929 seats were filled and in BCom (Hons) 1,606 seats were filled. BA (Hons) Political Science emerged as the third most popular course in which 1,260 seats were filled.



After the first stage, Hindu College filled the maximum 950 seats, followed by Ramjas College, where 926 seats were filled. In Gargi College For Women 776 seats were filled. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College filled 632 seats and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College filled 632 seats.



There are various colleges affiliated to Delhi University but the cut-offs for each college varies on the number of students applied for different courses



First cut-off list of Delhi University announced on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses for the coming academic year recorded a drop in minimum required marks as compared to the previous year.



The highest cut-off recorded this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College.



For the academic year 2017-2018, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. This year highest cut-off in science stream was 98 per cent for BSc in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College had a similar cut-off f 98 per-cent for BSc (Hons) in Computer Science course.



The second cut off list will be released on the official website of Du, du.ac.in and also on the websites of colleges affiliated with it.



(With PTI Inputs)



Click here for more



Jhilmil wants to pursue BA English (Hons) in Delhi University. After seeing the cut-off percentages in the first list, she is now aiming only South campus colleges or off-campus colleges. Second cut-off list , which is expected to be released by today evening, she is betting on that and even ready to wait for next two or more lists.'I have scored 91 per cent but I will have a disadvantage of 2 per cent because of being from a different stream,' she says.Jhilmil is not alone. There are thousands of other candidates, except 15,245 candidates who took admission following the release of the first cut-off list, waiting for a decent dip in the cut-off percentages in the second list.There is a chance that, some major colleges may close their admission process for top courses in UR category after the first cut off list.Last year, Lady Shri Ram College of Women was one such college which closed admission process for subjects like Economics, History, Sociology, BCom, Mathematics and Statistics in the unreserved (UR) category after first cutoff list. Likewise BA (Hons.) Economics admission was also over for the UR category at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and the second cut off for OBC category is 95.75 by the time it declared the second cutoff.This year, 2,78,544 aspirants had registered for over 55,000 seats are available in various undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated with the Delhi-based central university.Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments to complete the admission registration process.The admission procedure for following the first-cut-offs list was finished on June 21.By Thursday, record-breaking 15,245 seats were filled. Last year only 2,200 seats were filled after the first cut-offs.According to the data released by DU, BA (Prog) received the maximum admissions where 1,929 seats were filled and in BCom (Hons) 1,606 seats were filled. BA (Hons) Political Science emerged as the third most popular course in which 1,260 seats were filled.After the first stage, Hindu College filled the maximum 950 seats, followed by Ramjas College, where 926 seats were filled. In Gargi College For Women 776 seats were filled. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College filled 632 seats and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College filled 632 seats.There are various colleges affiliated to Delhi University but the cut-offs for each college varies on the number of students applied for different coursesFirst cut-off list of Delhi University announced on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses for the coming academic year recorded a drop in minimum required marks as compared to the previous year.The highest cut-off recorded this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College.For the academic year 2017-2018, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. This year highest cut-off in science stream was 98 per cent for BSc in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College had a similar cut-off f 98 per-cent for BSc (Hons) in Computer Science course.The second cut off list will be released on the official website of Du, du.ac.in and also on the websites of colleges affiliated with it. (With PTI Inputs)Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter