DU Admission 2018: Over 25 % Seats Filled After First Cut-Off, Here What You Can Expect From Second List The second cut-off for University of Delhi Undergraduate courses will be released soon, likely by June 24 evening.

Share EMAIL PRINT Over 25 % Seats Filled After DU 1st Cut-Off, Here What You Can Expect From 2nd List New Delhi: y admission process has seen more than usual interest this year. After witnessing record registrations this year, now, out of over 56,000 seats available in the university, over 15,000 seats have been filled after the



Press Trust of India reported that, according to a varsity official, out of over 56,000 seats, 15,245 seats were filled which was a record-breaking number.



Last year, 2,200 seats were filled after the first cut-offs.



Hindu College, Ramjas College, Gargi College For Women, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College registered more students during the first cut-off based admission process.



950 seats were filled in Hindu College, followed by Ramjas College, where 926 seats were filled, Gargi College For Women, where 776 seats were filled, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, where 632 seats were filled, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, where 632 seats were filled, according to data shared by the varsity.



Among courses, BA (Programme) and BCom (Honours ) witness more registration.



1,929 candidates took admission in BA(Prog), while in BCom (Hons), 1,606 seats were filled, with the third most popular course being BA(Hons) Political Science, where 1,260 seats were filled.



The other top courses were BA(Hons) History where 1,075 seats were filled and BCom where 1,068 seats were filled, the final data stated.



DU Admission 2018: Here What You Can Expect From Second Cut-Off List



The candidates can expect the Delhi University second cut-off list by tomorrow evening. The cumulative cut-off list expected to be released by late in the night on June 24.



The admission process in various colleges based on the second cut-off list will be held from coming Monday to Wednesday, i.e, June 25 to June 27.



According to most experts, the second cut-off may see a dip of .25 to 3 percentage points. Still, the popular courses like BCom (Hons) and BA Economics (Hons) will see a marginal dip of .25 percentage points.



But, the cut-off may see bigger differences in other subjects.



Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) principal Simrit Kaur told Hindustan Times that the dip in cut-off in the two sought after courses of the college - BCom (Hons) and BA Economics (Hons) - won't be more than 0.25 percentage points, and she also said for BCom (Hons), the second cut-off is likely to be 97.3%.



In the first cutoff, SRCC announced 97.75% for BCom (Hons) and 98.50 % for BA Economics (Hons).



The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to the last year.



The highest cut-off this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.



Last year, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) in Political Science.



In science stream this year, the highest cut-off was 98 per cent for BSc (Hons) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also had a cut-off of 98 per cent for its BSc (Hons) in Computer Science course.



On June 19, which was day one of admissions, the Delhi University's server came under severe pressure and the DigiLocker, a government-owned public cloud storage where certificates and documents were stored, was not integrated with the varsity portal.



The second day and the third day of the admissions went off smoothly, said officials.



The second cut-off is expected on Sunday and the officials are expecting a huge rush at that time.



According to the admission rules, applicants need to study the cut-off list, select courses and colleges on the university website, take printout of the admission slip and finally approach the respective colleges with the slip and required documents.



Yesterday was also the last day of ECA trials for almost 18,000 students.



(With PTI Inputs)







