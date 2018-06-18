Shri Ram College Of Commerce (SRCC), DU Releases First Cut Off List: Highlights

The cut off has increased by 0.75% for B.A. (Hons.) Economics than it was last year.

DU Cut Off 2018: SRCC First Cut Off List Out

New Delhi:  Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released the first cut off list for admission to undergraduate courses for the year 2018-2019. The cut off, in one of the premiere colleges affiliated to Delhi University, for B.A. (Hons.) Economics is 98.50%. It is 97.75% for B.Com. (Hons.). The cut off has increased by 0.75% for B.A. (Hons.) Economics than it was last year. The cut off for B.Com. (Hons.) is same as it was in 2017. The cut off has been decided on the basis of the average percentage in best four subjects.

Overall, DU first cut off list is expected today.

Last year the first cut off list was released on June 23, 2017. The first cut off list of SRCC always grabs the headlines because of its popularity and the high cut offs. In 2011 the cut off was 100 per cent. In 2016, the B.Com. (H) was 98% and the cut off for BA Economics was 98.25%.

Last year, on July 6 seats in the top ranked commerce college of the country were filled by July 6 for general and OBC category. In the third cut off, also, the cut off marks for the remaining seats were in the range of 90-95%.

SRCC First Cut Off List 2018 Highlights
  • There is a difference of 0.5%-1% in the cut off marks for general category in comparison to last year's list.
  • In the OBC category, cut off has increased by 5% for B.Com. (H). As per the first list, candidates who have secured by 95.50% will get a seat in SRCC in B.Com. (H).
  • In the same category, for B.A. Economics (H) the cut off has increased by 1%. This year for the subject the cut off is 96.75%
  • Likewise, for SC category the first cut off is 92.75% and 94.25% in B.Com (H) and B.A. Economics (H), respectively. The cut off has increased for Commerce and decreased by 0.75% for Economics seats.

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
  • General category: 97.75%
  • OBC category: 95.50%
  • SC category: 92.75%
  • ST category: 87.50%
  • PwD category: 86.75%
  • Kashmiri Migrants: 88.75%


Bachelor of Arts (Economics Honours)
  • General category: 98.50%
  • OBC category: 96.75%
  • SC category: 94.25%
  • ST category: 92.50%
  • PwD category: 94.50%
  • Kashmiri Migrants: 95.50%
