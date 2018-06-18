SRCC Releases First Cut Off; Cut Off Increases For BA Economics

For admission to B.Com. (Honors) course in SRCC, general category students would need 97.75% marks which is the same as last year. The cut off has, however, increased marginally for admission to BA Economics (Honors). Last year it was 98.25% and has increased to 98.75% this year. St. Stephens too had set the first cut off for admission to BA Economics at 98.75% for general category students belonging to Commerce stream.
Students belonging to OBC category would need 95.50% marks for admission to B.Com. (H) and 96.75% marks for admission to BA Economics (H).
For SC category students, the cut off is 92.75% and 94.25% for admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics (H) respectively. For ST category candidates, the cut off is 87.50% and 92.50% for admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics (H) respectively.
CommentsIn case of PwD candidates, the cut off is 86.75% for B.Com. (H) and 94.50% for BA Economics (H). Last but not the least, the cut off for Kashmiri Migrants is 88.75% for B.Com. (H) and 95.50% for BA Economics (Honors).
Click here for more Education News