SRCC Releases First Cut Off; Cut Off Increases For BA Economics

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released the first cut off list for admission to undergraduate courses. SRCC offers two courses - B.Com. (Honors) and BA (Honors) Economics. The cut off has increased for BA Economics (Honor) and is same as last year for B.Com. (Honors). The cut off list for rest of the DU colleges will follow soon. Going by the trend followed by St. Stephens and SRCC, it seems that cut off may increase specially for Humanities stream.For admission to B.Com. (Honors) course in SRCC, general category students would need 97.75% marks which is the same as last year . The cut off has, however, increased marginally for admission to BA Economics (Honors). Last year it was 98.25% and has increased to 98.75% this year. St. Stephens too had set the first cut off for admission to BA Economics at 98.75% for general category students belonging to Commerce stream.Students belonging to OBC category would need 95.50% marks for admission to B.Com. (H) and 96.75% marks for admission to BA Economics (H).For SC category students, the cut off is 92.75% and 94.25% for admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics (H) respectively. For ST category candidates, the cut off is 87.50% and 92.50% for admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics (H) respectively. In case of PwD candidates, the cut off is 86.75% for B.Com. (H) and 94.50% for BA Economics (H). Last but not the least, the cut off for Kashmiri Migrants is 88.75% for B.Com. (H) and 95.50% for BA Economics (Honors).