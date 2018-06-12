St. Stephen's Announces First Cut Off: Marginal Increase In Cut Off For Humanities; 98.75 For Economics, 98.5 For English St. Stephen's College, DU announced its first cut off. Students need 98.75% for admission to BA Economics.

Share EMAIL PRINT St. Stephens has announced first cut off list for 2018, marginal increase for arts courses New Delhi: The DU admission race has officially begun. St. Stephens has announced its first cut off list. The cut off has increased for most of the courses. The cut off is highest for Economics followed by English and BA Programme and History. Based on the cut offs announced by St. Stephens, it can be predicted that the cut off for Humanities and Commerce stream courses will increase for other DU colleges and may remain same or decrease marginally for Science courses.



For admission to BA Economics, a general students from Commerce stream should have 98.75% marks. For those belonging to Humanities, the cut off is 98% and for Science stream the cut off is 97.5%.



The cut off percentage for admission to BA Programme is 98% for general students from Commerce stream, 95.5 for students from Humanities, and 98% for students from Science stream.



In case of English, which is considered to be one of the coveted undergraduate courses in St. Stephens, the cut off percentage for general students from Commerce stream is 98.5%, same as last year. The cut off has remained the same for Science stream as well at 98%. For Humanities, the cut off has increased marginally from 97.25% in 2017 to 97.5% in 2018.



The cut off has increased for BA History. For Commerce students, the cut off has increased form 97.5% last year to 98% this year. For Humanities the cut off has increased by 0.5% to 96.5% and for Science stream, it has increased by 1% to 98% for general students.



In case of B.Sc. courses, cut off has increased for B.Sc. Physics from 96.66 in 2017 to 97.33% in 2018 and decreased for B.Sc. Chemistry from 96.33% in 2017 to 96% in 2018.



Cut off has again decreased for B.Sc. Programme. For students with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths in 10+2, the cut off was 95% in 2017 and has decreased to 94.66% this year. The cut off, however, has remained the same as last year for students with Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics at 95.66%.



The cut off for BA Mathematics has increased by 0.5%. For Commerce stream students, the cut off is set at 97.5%, for Humanities it is 96.5% and for Science stream it is 97.5%. For BA Philosophy, the cut off is 97% for students from commerce stream, 95% for students from Humanities stream, and 95.5% for students from Science stream. For BA Sanskrit, the cut off is 65%.



