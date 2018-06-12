DU Registers More Than 2.7 Lakh Applicants. Registration Increases By 21% This Year A total of 2,78,544 candidates have completed their registration this year (including payment of application fee) in comparison to 2,20,000 candidates last year.

DU Admissions 2018: More Than 2 Lakh Applicants For Delhi University New Delhi: Online registration for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses is over. There has been an increase of 21% in the number of applications this year. A total of 2,78,544 candidates have completed their registration this year (including payment of application fee) in comparison to 2,20,000 candidates last year. As per the data shared by the varsity more than 85% applicants are from CBSE board. Female applicants comprise of 48% of the total registrations.



While majority of the applications are from students who have completed 10+2 from CBSE board, the least are from the Mizoram Board of School Education and the Aligarh Muslim University Board. As many as 2,49,694 applicants are from the CBSE, followed by 22,266 from the Uttar Pradesh board, 10,858 from the Board of School Education, Haryana, and 9,681 applicants from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations for over 56,000 Delhi University seats, according to a data shared by the varsity. 245 candidates from Mizoram Board have applied for undergraduate courses in Delhi University.



The first cut off for Delhi University UG admission will be released on June 19, 2018. Meanwhile, St. Stephens College has released the first cut off list of the year. The cut off has increased for most of the courses. The cut off is highest for Economics followed by English and BA Programme and History. The cut off percentage for admission to BA Programme is 98% for general students from Commerce stream, 95.5 for students from Humanities, and 98% for students from Science stream.