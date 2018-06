DU First Cut Off List Live: Increase In Humanities Cut Off Likely

Following in the footsteps of SRCC St. Stephens and Hansraj , Kirori Mal College (KMC) has also released the first cut off list. While for some courses the cut off has lowered from last year, for some others the cut off has increased. BA Programme is one such course in which the cut off has increased. Last year the cut off was 95% and has increased by 1% to 96% for admission this year.