DU First Cut Off List Live: Increase In Humanities Cut Off Likely

New Delhi: Several Delhi University (DU) colleges has released the first cut off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Gargi College, Kirori Mal College, Aurobindo College (Evening) and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) have released their first cut off lists. Based on the cut off for St. Stephens, it can be predicted that the cut offs for Humanities, and Commerce courses my increase by a few points in comparison to last year. The cut offs for Science stream may either decrease or remain the same as last year.
Gargi College Cutoff
In Gargi's first cutoff, Applied Psychology, Economics, Mathematics have the highest cutoffs with 97%. In case of English, which is considered to be one of the coveted undergraduate courses it is at 95.5%
Kirori Mal College (KMC) Cutoff
Following in the footsteps of SRCC, St. Stephens and Hansraj, Kirori Mal College (KMC) has also released the first cut off list. While for some courses the cut off has lowered from last year, for some others the cut off has increased. BA Programme is one such course in which the cut off has increased. Last year the cut off was 95% and has increased by 1% to 96% for admission this year.
Hansraj College First Cut Off
For B.A. English (Honours), one of the much sought after courses in DU, the cut off for this year is 97.25%. For B.A. Economics (Honours), another popular subject, the cut off is 98%
Hindu College First Cut Off
Hindu College too has released it's first cut off. Economics, English, and Physics have the highest cutoff percentages at 98%.
SRCC First Cut Off
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released the first cut off for admission to undergraduate courses for the year 2018-2019. The cut off, in one of the premiere colleges affiliated to Delhi University, for B.A. (Hons.) Economics is 98.50%. It is 97.75% for B.Com. (Hons.). The cut off has increased by 0.75% for B.A. (Hons.) Economics than it was last year. The cut off for B.Com. (Hons.) is same as it was in 2017.
