DU First Cut Off List Live: Increase In Humanities Cut Off Likely

SRCC First Cut Off





Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released the first cut off for admission to undergraduate courses for the year 2018-2019. The cut off, in one of the premiere colleges affiliated to Delhi University, for B.A. (Hons.) Economics is 98.50%. It is 97.75% for B.Com. (Hons.). The cut off has increased by 0.75% for B.A. (Hons.) Economics than it was last year. The cut off for B.Com. (Hons.) is same as it was in 2017.