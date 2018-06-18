Hansraj College, DU Releases First Cut Off List

For B.A. English (Honours), one of the much sought after courses in DU, the cut off for this year is 97.25% at Hansraj College.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 18, 2018 18:54 IST
DU Cut Off 2018: Hansraj College Releases First Cut Off

New Delhi:  Hansraj College, University of Delhi, has released the first cut off list for admission to undergraduate courses for the year 2018-2019. For B.A. English (Honours), one of the much sought after courses in DU, the cut off for this year is 97.25%. For B.A. Economics (Honours), another popular subject, the cut off is 98%. The official website of the college or the Delhi University official website have not updated about the cut off list. The cut off mark details are based on the reports carried by other media outlets. Click here for list of documents at the time of Hansraj College admission.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released the first cut off list few hours before. The college offers B.Com (Honours) and B.A. Economics (Honours) subjects, cut off marks for which are 97.75% and 98.50% respectively.

As per the reports, the cut off mark in B.A. (programme) is 96.25%. It is 97% and 97.33% for Mathematics (honours) and Physics (honours), respectively.

For B.Com (Honours), the cut off stands at 97.5%. Last year for most popular colleges like Lady Shri Ram and Shri Ram College of Commerce the cut off marks for B.Com (Honours) was 97.75%.

Last year, DU cut offs had seen a dip as several boards that announced results before the CBSE had done away with the moderation policy. But in anyway, the first cut off was not for those who had scored below 90% marks. With the cut off marks of this year, as well, the notion stands true.

