Hansraj College, DU Releases First Cut Off List

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released the first cut off list few hours before. The college offers B.Com (Honours) and B.A. Economics (Honours) subjects, cut off marks for which are 97.75% and 98.50% respectively.
As per the reports, the cut off mark in B.A. (programme) is 96.25%. It is 97% and 97.33% for Mathematics (honours) and Physics (honours), respectively.
For B.Com (Honours), the cut off stands at 97.5%. Last year for most popular colleges like Lady Shri Ram and Shri Ram College of Commerce the cut off marks for B.Com (Honours) was 97.75%.
CommentsLast year, DU cut offs had seen a dip as several boards that announced results before the CBSE had done away with the moderation policy. But in anyway, the first cut off was not for those who had scored below 90% marks. With the cut off marks of this year, as well, the notion stands true.
