Kirori Mal College (KMC), DU Releases First Cut Off; Highest Cut Off For Economics

Kirori Mal College, DU has released first cut off. Highest for BA Economics at 97.75%.

Share EMAIL PRINT KMC has released first cut off, admission to begin tomorrow New Delhi: Following in the footsteps of



In case of BA Political Science, the cut off has dropped only marginally from 97% last year to 96.75% this year.



In case of BA Programme with Bengali, students with 86% could get admission.



The cut off for BA English (H) is one of the highest for KMC at 97%. Cut off for BA (Honors) Geography is set at 96.25% and for BA (Honors) History is at 95.5%.



The cut off for BA (honors) Hindi is 90%. The lowest cut off in humanities stream is for BA (honors) Urdu, and BA (honors) Sanskrit at 70%.



The cut off for BA Economics (honors) is 97.75%. For B.Com. (honors) the cut off is 97.5% and for B.Com., the cut off is 96.5%.



The cut off for general category candidates for B.Sc. Zoology (H) is 97.33%. For B.Sc. Statistics (H), the cut off is 96.5%.



Check category-wise cut offs below:





All the cut offs will be calculated for best four which must include one language paper and three elective subjects.



